Report: MLB Umpires to Check Pitchers for Foreign Substances After They Exit Game

Major League Baseball's emphasis on stopping pitchers from using foreign substances is set to begin Monday.

Less than a week after MLB provided all clubs with a memo laying out the new guidelines, umpires will be empowered to inspect hurlers after each appearance, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Closers will be inspected for substances on their person prior to entering the game.

Pitchers can also be inspected between innings and after they come out of a game—or between at-bats—but not during an at-bat, unless the umpire has reason to suspect the pitcher of doctoring the ball.

Pitchers found using foreign substances will be ejected and subject to a 10-game suspension.

