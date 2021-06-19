UFC Legend Anderson Silva on Possible Logan, Jake Paul Fight: 'Everything's Possible'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

As he prepares to make his debut in professional boxing, former UFC superstar Anderson Silva is keeping an open mind about potential future opponents.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Silva said "everything's possible" when asked about the possibility of fighting either Jake or Logan Paul at some point.

"The Paul brothers, I respect both," he added.

After UFC released Silva from his contract in November, he wrote on Instagram that the promotion attempted to force him into retirement. The Spider lost three straight fights and seven of his last nine bouts overall in UFC.

Rather than attempt to continue his career in mixed martial arts, ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez reported in March that Silva would face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round boxing match on June 19.

The Paul brothers have become two of the biggest stars in boxing over the past year. Jake is preparing for an eight-round bout against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after winning his first three fights.

Logan lasted eight rounds in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6.

Depending on how Silva's transition to boxing goes when he locks horns with Chavez, he could put himself in the mix to fight either Paul brother at some point in the future.