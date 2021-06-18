X

    Fantasy Football League Loser Live Tweets 24-Hour Waffle House Punishment

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Mike Stewart

    Fantasy football league losers everywhere feel your pain, Lee Sanderlin.

    Sanderlin, who is a writer for the Clarion Ledger, came in last place in his fantasy football league and decided to live tweet his punishment of spending 24 hours in a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi.

    The catch is he can shave an hour off his time for every waffle he eats.

    The result was an amusing Twitter thread with gems that include "The staff does not believe me that I'll be here that long... little do they know" and "I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun."

    At least two children pumped him up by choosing Eye of the Tiger as background music:

    Sanderlin also earned some supporters along the way:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As Sanderlin battles through his 24 hours and waffle experience, don't be surprised if fantasy football managers are taking notes for their own league punishments.

