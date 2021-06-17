Packers Have 'One Plan' Whether Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love Starts at QB

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't report to the team's mandatory minicamp or voluntary organized team activities this offseason, but that won't affect the team's philosophy on the field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday the team would take the same approach whether Rodgers or Jordan Love was under center come training camp:

"We'll have one plan. We've kind of pretty much laid that out. Just going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks in terms of the logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We've got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play. Obviously, it is a little bit different this year in terms of the number of preseason games and then you compare it to last year, so you're kind of leaning back on the 2019 season. We feel confident with what we'll have in place with the guys. We'll look forward to getting them back July 27."

It's unclear when, or if, Rodgers' holdout will end, while the Packers have publicly maintained to this point they have no intention of trading the defending MVP.

And so for the time being, Love is the starting quarterback for the Packers.

"It's the same message it's been all the time is you're only one play away, so you always have to prepare like you're the starter," LaFleur said of the message he delivered to Love this offseason. "And just to be very intentional about the work that you put in, to go out there with a purpose. To be mindful and in the moment."

Whether Love is anywhere close to being the starting quarterback for a contending team, fresh off two consecutive appearances in the NFC Championship Game, remains to be seen.

The 22-year-old Love has never thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game, spending last season as the team's third-string quarterback. That meant he ran the scout team and was inactive on game days. And with COVID-19 eliminating preseason games last year, he also wasn't able to gain experience that way.

So he's greener than green. No pressure potentially replacing a three-time MVP and future Hall of Famer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For LaFleur, taking it one pass at a time is key for Love's development.

"One thing we talked about after Tuesday's practice is, 'Hey man, you're going to have some great days and you're going to have some days that aren't as great. And you've got to be able to ride that wave. You're never too high, you're never too low and just making sure that you learn from each and every rep,'" he said. "And I think he's done a really good job of that."