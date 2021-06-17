X

    Blackhawks Reportedly Failed to Report Alleged Sexual Abuse of Players by Video Coach

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Charles Cherney

    Chicago Blackhawks management reportedly refused to file a police report after two players accused former video coach Brad Aldrich of sexually assaulting them in 2010.

    Rick Westhead of TSN reported former skills coach Paul Vincent approached then-Blackhawks president John McDonough, vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, general manager Stan Bowman and team sports psychologist James Gary to inform them of the alleged assaults. Vincent allegedly pushed management to file a police report, but the request was refused.

    The Blackhawks are the subject of two lawsuits related to the behavior of Aldrich. One lawsuit was filed by an unnamed former player who says he and another player were assaulted by Aldrich. The other was filed by a former high school athlete who alleges Aldrich assaulted him after the Blackhawks gave Aldrich a positive letter of recommendation that led to his hiring as an assistant coach for a high school team.

    Aldrich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a high school student in 2014 and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

    The former Blackhawks player who filed suit says Aldrich threatened him "physically, financially and emotionally" in order to coerce him into sexual acts. The abuse allegedly took place during the 2009-10 season.

    According to Westhead, the players approached Vincent and said Aldrich "had gotten them drunk in his apartment, watched pornography and then tried to perform oral sex on them." The lawsuit says Vincent directed them to Gary, who told a player "the sexual assault was his fault, that he was culpable for what had happened, [and had] made mistakes during his encounter with the perpetrator and permitted the sexual assault to occur."

    The Blackhawks have asked for the suit to be thrown out, citing a statute of limitations. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      WILD NHL Ticket Prices 🤯

      Lowest price this morning for Isles tickets was $829. Eight. Twenty. Nine. Vegas is $822. Two of the most expensive ever

      WILD NHL Ticket Prices 🤯
      NHL logo
      NHL

      WILD NHL Ticket Prices 🤯

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Voted NHL’s Best Stickhandler in NHLPA Poll

      Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Voted NHL’s Best Stickhandler in NHLPA Poll
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Voted NHL’s Best Stickhandler in NHLPA Poll

      Brandon Cain
      via On Tap Sports Net

      What Does Signing of Jakub Pour Mean For Blackhawks?

      What Does Signing of Jakub Pour Mean For Blackhawks?
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      What Does Signing of Jakub Pour Mean For Blackhawks?

      Blackhawk Up
      via Blackhawk Up

      Gallant Should Bring an Edge to NYR

      How NYR's new coach can fix several of the team's current issues, starting with toughness📲

      Gallant Should Bring an Edge to NYR
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Gallant Should Bring an Edge to NYR

      Adam Herman
      via Bleacher Report