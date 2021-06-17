X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Toe Injury: 'I Don’t See Any Problems Moving Forward'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Patrick Mahomes says he does not expect any long-term issues with his recovery from offseason toe surgery. 

    “I don’t see any problems moving forward,” Mahomes told reporters Thursday (26:48 mark). “Obviously, I’ll have to continue with the rehab, continue to work on those things—strengthen it, do all that different type of stuff. But I feel like I had a good OTAs, a good minicamp. I was able to move around, scramble around and do the things that I need to do.”

    Mahomes was a full participant during the Chiefs offseason program, putting him slightly ahead of schedule. He was initially expected to be limited after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe. 

    The 2018 NFL MVP was significantly limited by the toe injury in Super Bowl LV, hobbling outside the pocket as the Tampa Bay pass rush swarmed him. It was perhaps the single worst performance of Mahomes' career, something he hopes to atone for heading into 2021.

    There's little reason to believe Mahomes will be anything short of the best quarterback in football next season. He's blasted the Chiefs record books in three years as a starter while emerging as the next face of the sport. Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns against six interceptions in the 2020 regular season and has thrown for at least 300 yards in 26 of his 46 NFL starts. 

    The Chiefs are set to kick off training camp next month, where Mahomes is expected to be at full strength. 

