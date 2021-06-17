Jets Rumors: Former WFT OT Morgan Moses Nearing Multiyear Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Jets and veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses are "making progress on a potential multiyear deal," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

While the deal isn't completed and other teams are involved, the Jets are considered the "favorite" and "have made a compelling push" to sign Moses, per Fowler.



Washington released Moses in May after giving him permission to seek a trade, which never materialized. The move saved the team $7.8 million in cap space.

Moses had been a staple for Washington, starting every game since 2015, almost exclusively at right tackle. His reliability and durability would make him an upgrade on the right side for the Jets.

One of the primary goals for the Jets is keeping rookie quarterback Zach Wilson upright, and building a sturdy offensive line is key.

The team added guard Dan Feeney in free agency and drafted Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round this year. Signing Moses would give the Jets their best offensive line in years.

They had their struggles surrounding Sam Darnold with talent. They can't afford to make the same mistake with Wilson.