Michael Jordan Autographed Air Jordan 1 Shoes from Rookie Season Sell for $205K

It's not every day sports memorabilia collectors have the chance to purchase an autographed and unworn pair of the GOAT's signature shoe, but one bidder took advantage of the opportunity on Wednesday.

An "unprecedented pair of 'Player Sample' Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers" that Michael Jordan signed during his rookie season sold for $204,545 through RR Auction on Wednesday.

Jordan signed the right sneaker tongue in black felt tip, and the fact that the left shoe is size 13 and the right one is size 13½ helps authenticate them. Such sizes were exclusively made for Jordan and not sold to the public because his right shoe was slightly bigger during his playing career.

The shoes also came with a letter from the original recipient of the shoes that said he was gifted them by an agent at ProServ, which represented Jordan in the mid-1980s.

"A few weeks later, the ProServ agent sent me an autographed pair of Jordan's shoes," the letter read. "I have had these sneakers for nearly 35 years. They have never been publicly displayed, nor have they ever been worn. They have remained in the box that was mailed to me and the sneakers are in pristine condition."

Jordan's rookie season came in 1984-85, when he laid the foundation for one of the greatest careers in sports history.

He was the Rookie of the Year and an All-Star behind 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

From there, he built a Hall of Fame resume that included six championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, 10 scoring titles, five league MVPs, 11 All-NBA selections and nine All-Defensive selections.

And enough cache for an autographed pair of shoes from his rookie season to be worth more than $200,000.