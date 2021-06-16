Video: Greg Olsen's Son TJ Rings Hospital Bell After Heart Transplant Surgery

Video: Greg Olsen's Son TJ Rings Hospital Bell After Heart Transplant SurgeryJune 16, 2021
Harry How/Getty Images
Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen's son TJ rang the hospital bell Wednesday after recovering from a successful heart transplant.
The eight-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect that required him to get a pacemaker and undergo four surgeries. He was hospitalized in May with a failing heart and went on the transplant list.
Two weeks ago, he received a new heart.
"Hi everybody. Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me," he said in an Instagram video posted by his father on June 7 after undergoing surgery. "... We love you guys, bye.''
