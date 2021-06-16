X

    Video: Greg Olsen's Son TJ Rings Hospital Bell After Heart Transplant Surgery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    Harry How/Getty Images

    Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen's son TJ rang the hospital bell Wednesday after recovering from a successful heart transplant.

    The eight-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect that required him to get a pacemaker and undergo four surgeries. He was hospitalized in May with a failing heart and went on the transplant list. 

    Two weeks ago, he received a new heart. 

    "Hi everybody. Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me," he said in an Instagram video posted by his father on June 7 after undergoing surgery. "... We love you guys, bye.''

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Glazer: Rodgers Still Wants Out

      NFL insider says teams should keep calling Packers about Aaron Rodgers: 'I know he still wants out' (Pat McAfee Show) 🎥

      Glazer: Rodgers Still Wants Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Glazer: Rodgers Still Wants Out

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Stephon Gilmore Trade Destinations 📍

      Which teams could make a move for the Patriots' star CB? ➡️

      Stephon Gilmore Trade Destinations 📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stephon Gilmore Trade Destinations 📍

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols

      NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyreek Says Chiefs Want 20-0 Season

      'That's what we're shooting for'

      Tyreek Says Chiefs Want 20-0 Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tyreek Says Chiefs Want 20-0 Season

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report