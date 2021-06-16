Trevor Lawrence Hasn't Been Named Jaguars Starting QB Yet, Pass Game Coordinator Says

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence may be the starting quarterback of the future for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there's no guarantee he'll be the starter of the present.

Jacksonville Jaguars pass game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Wednesday the team hasn't named a starting quarterback just yet.

"It's still to early to say how this thing's going to play out," he added.

It's hard to imagine the top overall pick won't be the starting quarterback when the regular season rolls around. The alternative is Gardner Minshew, who had the chance to seize the starting gig the past two years and didn't take advantage.

In 23 games (20 starts), Minshew has thrown for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 62.9 percent of his passes. He's been sacked 60 times. The Jags have gone 7-13 in his starts.

Lawrence, meanwhile, has dealt with hamstring tightness in his first minicamp, limiting his participation.

But when he has been out on the field, he's impressed his new teammates, as cornerback Shaquill Griffin told reporters Monday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I feel like the main thing I've been seeing is he's very explosive, so when the ball is out it's out. When you see him throwing, even if I'm out on the sideline, I'm watching him throwing to different receivers. It's just the rotation of the ball. The time. The way he's putting it away from everybody. It's just insane to see that so early in a quarterback. You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he's proving that."

It's a good sign that Lawrence is already turning heads in Jacksonville, even if the coaches aren't ready to declare him the starter just yet. But it would be an enormous shock if he wasn't the man under center come September.