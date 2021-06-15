Cowboys News: Dallas Announces Return to Oxnard, California for Training Camp

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are returning to their usual training camp home of Oxnard, California, this offseason.

"I view the team's return to Oxnard as a very positive sign that the Cowboys and the NFL are moving one big step closer toward the traditional camp, preseason and regular season experience that we have been accustomed to for generations, and that includes everything from the players, the fans at practice, the media, and, of course, the great weather in Southern California," team owner Jerry Jones said.

The franchise has spent 15 years in Oxnard and 42 years in the Southern California region during the preseason.

The Cowboys will arrive in Oxnard on July 20 and stage their first practice there two days later.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to alter their preseason plans ahead of the 2020 season. The NFL instructed its 32 teams to stage their training camps at team facilities rather than traveling to another city—or another state in the case of the Cowboys.

The franchise not only worked out at The Star in Frisco, Texas, but also arranged for players to stay at a hotel on the property if they so chose.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in May the league was planning to welcome fans back to training camp depending on state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

The vast majority of teams will hold events open to the public starting July 31. Since the Cowboys are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5, their offseason calendar is moved up a week.