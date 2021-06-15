Odell Beckham Jr. 'Looked Good' in Return from ACL Injury at Browns Minicamp

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Odell Beckham Jr. is back.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he thought the wide receiver "looked good" at minicamp on Tuesday, his first official practice with the team since he tore his ACL in October.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the star didn't participate in 11-on-11 work but did individual drills earlier in the day, and he did not wear any medical or supportive devices on the injured knee.

He had surgery to repair the injury on Nov. 10.

Beckham joined quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry for offseason workouts in Texas, Ulrich reported.

Then, he traded in footballs for softballs and participated in a charity softball event organized by Landry. Myles Garrett and Mayfield were also in attendance, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce participated.

While his softball skills weren't anything to write home about, Landry told reporters that he was impressed with Beckham's progress in his recovery.

"Man, he looked amazing," he said. "I can't wait for you guys to see him. I can't wait for him to get back out there. He's in fantastic shape and he's ready to go. He's only what, six-and- a half months [beyond surgery], and he's already doing some things that will blow your mind away."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 after missing the 2017 season due to an ankle fracture.

In seven games in 2020, he had 319 yards and three touchdowns, helping kickstart the Browns' first run to the postseason since 2002.