    UFC's Jamahal Hill Talks Gruesome Arm Injury, Possible Rematch Fight vs. Paul Craig

    Adam WellsJune 15, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Jamahal Hill downplayed the seriousness of the arm injury he suffered during Saturday's loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Hill said it was "not as bad as it looked."

    Craig put Hill in an armbar early in the first round of their light heavyweight fight. Sweet Dreams' arm was bent in the wrong direction as he was on the mat, but it took referee Al Guinee several seconds before he stopped the match. 

    Hill explained the situation with Guinee, who was catching heat for taking so long to call for the bell, on Twitter:

    He also told TMZ his arm was "dislocated pretty badly," but doctors were able to pop it back into place. 

    "I’ll follow up with my doctor when I land back at home and we’re going to go from there. Hopefully I can be back in real soon," said Hill, who fights out of Michigan. 

    As for what happens next, Hill said he hopes a rematch with Craig (15-4-1) comes at some point. 

    "I gotta handle whatever I gotta handle through the loss or whatever, that I just went through. But, definitely I hope he keeps winning, so that way next time we meet is for some serious marbles. But yeah, that’s definitely one I want to run back," he noted. 

    UFC 263 marked the first time Hill has been defeated in his mixed martial arts career. The 30-year-old was 8-0 with one no-contest. 

