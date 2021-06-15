Golden Knights Cruise Past Canadiens in Game 1 of 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights opened with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The result snaps the Canadiens' seven-game winning streak as they entered the series after having not trailed for seven-plus hours of game action.

At the halfway mark of the first period, Montreal found itself in a somewhat unfamiliar position when Shea Theodore put the Golden Knights ahead.

Alec Martinez, Mattias Janmark and Nick Holden tacked on more for Vegas as it cruised to a straightforward victory. The Golden Knights jumped on their opponents early and didn't look back.

Notable Performers

Shea Theodore, D, Golden Knights: one goal, one assist, three shots, two takeaways

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Golden Knights: 28 saves, .966 save percentage

Reilly Smith, RW, Golden Knights: two assists, one shot, one hit

Cole Caufield, RW, Canadiens: one goal, six shots, one hit

Theodore Ignites Vegas Attack

Theodore's seven goals were tied for second on the Golden Knights during last year's run to the conference final, but he had been scoreless through 13 games entering Monday night.

Beating Carey Price in the first period had to feel good, yet his assist for Martinez's goal at the 2:18 mark of the second frame may have been more fulfilling.

Theodore lined up what looked like a carbon copy of his opener when he instead pulled back and passed to Martinez, who had a wide-open net for his one-timer.

In general, it was a good night to be a Golden Knights defenseman, as three of the team's four goals came from blueliners.

Montreal's sweep of the Winnipeg Jets was no fluke, nor was its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

But the Canadiens looked a lot like a team that had 59 points in the regular season, and the Golden Knights showed why they're the strongest team still alive after having dispatched the Colorado Avalanche.

Caulfield Provides Bright Spot on Forgettable Night

Cole Caufield's best years are clearly ahead of him, and he provided quite the cameo as the regular season drew to a close. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut in April and finished with four goals and one assist in 10 appearances.

A postseason goal had proven elusive as Caufield couldn't find the back of the net in the first two rounds. The Canadiens hope Monday night will be the first of many playoff tallies for the 2019 first-round pick.

Another Wisconsin sports legend took notice:

Unfortunately for the Canadiens, the good vibes didn't last long, as Janmark doubled Vegas' lead within a minute.

Caufield's goal aside, little went right for Montreal in the attack. Its final shot tally (29) is somewhat deceiving, as it peppered Marc-Andre Fleury late in the third period with an extra man when the outcome was largely cemented.

What's Next?

The teams return to the ice at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday for Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.