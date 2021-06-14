Simone Biles Says She Wouldn't Feel Comfortable Letting Her Daughter Do Gymnastics

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles doesn't want any future daughter of hers to be involved with USA Gymnastics unless something changes.

In an interview with Sharyn Alfonsi on Sunday's edition of 60 Minutes, Biles pushed for further accountability in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal that rocked the gymnastics world.

"No. Because I don't feel comfortable enough, because they haven't taken accountability for their actions and what they've done," Biles said when asked if she would want her daughter to be part of the USA Gymnastics system. "And they haven't ensured us that it's never going to happen again."

Larry Nassar, the longtime USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault. In addition to that conviction, he was sentenced to 40 to 125 years for sexual assault in another Michigan county. He is also serving a 60-year federal sentence on child pornography charges.

In 2018, she revealed on social media that she was abused by Nassar. In her segment, which aired Sunday, she said she wants an independent investigation into the matter.

"We bring them medals," she told Alfonsi. "We do our part. You can't do your part in return? It's just, like, it's sickening."

The 24-year-old is preparing for her second Olympic appearance this upcoming summer after winning four gold medals and a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She is fresh off of her seventh all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, tied for most all-time.

She is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with 30 medals between the Olympics and the World Championship. She has the opportunity to inch closer the world title in that category this summer, as she needs just four more medals to overtake Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus (h/t The Athletic).

Olympic trials are June 24-27 in St. Louis.