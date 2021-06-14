Bettor Wins $393K on Massive 16-Leg NBA, MLB, French Open Parlay

Bettor Wins $393K on Massive 16-Leg NBA, MLB, French Open ParlayJune 14, 2021
One bettor spent the weekend holding his breath.
FanDuel fielded a 16-leg parlay, originally placed for $100, that incorporated weekend results from MLB, NBA and the French Open. When it finished successfully, the bettor won $393,000.
br_betting @br_betting
A bettor @FDSportsbook hit a 16-LEG PARLAY this weekend on a $100 bet...<br><br>Dodgers ML<br>Angels ML<br>A's ML<br>Astros ML<br>Brewers ML<br>Reds ML<br>Indians ML<br>Rays ML<br>White Sox ML<br>Djokovic ML<br>Padres +1.5<br>Marlins +1.5<br>Giants +1.5<br>Red Sox +1.5<br>76ers -6.5<br>Suns -5.5<br><br>THEY WON $393K 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bQySanuN8r
Of all of the different scenarios, the closest call was likely on Sunday, when Novak Djokovic was down two sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final. He battled back to secure the victory—and help this bettor on his way.
For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.
