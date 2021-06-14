Bettor Wins $393K on Massive 16-Leg NBA, MLB, French Open Parlay

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

One bettor spent the weekend holding his breath.

FanDuel fielded a 16-leg parlay, originally placed for $100, that incorporated weekend results from MLB, NBA and the French Open. When it finished successfully, the bettor won $393,000.

Of all of the different scenarios, the closest call was likely on Sunday, when Novak Djokovic was down two sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final. He battled back to secure the victory—and help this bettor on his way.

