    Trevor Lawrence Held Out of Jaguars Team Drills with Hamstring Injury as Precaution

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021
    Trevor Lawrence's first offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars is getting off to a slow start. 

    Head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that the rookie quarterback was being held out of team drills during mandatory minicamp on Monday—and potentially Tuesday—because of the same hamstring tightness that limited him last week during organized team activities: 

    "Our trainers and Schotty [passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] are being a little cautious because right now when you're a month out, you yank a hamstring now you're going to miss the early part of the training camp. That's that one muscle that, you guys have all seen it like I have, you pull a hamstring at this point you're going to miss all your summer conditioning so we're being somewhat conservative on it. But he actually could play a game if he had to."

    As for Lawrence, he said Monday he understood the team's abundance of caution.

    "It's been about a week and trying to work it back to full capacity, and yeah, it's a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed, but I'm feeling good," he said. "I'm just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today. So start getting more and more each day this week and kind of work back into it."

    While having Lawrence at full strength for mandatory minicamps would be nice, it's far more important to get the top overall pick to training camp, the preseason and the regular season at 100 percent. 

    While nobody expects the Jags to be contenders in 2021, it's an important season for the organization. It will not only be the first look at Lawrence as he attempts to become the franchise quarterback the Jaguars have lacked for basically the entirety of their history, but it's also the first season for Meyer as an NFL head coach. 

    The future of the franchise is linked to the successes and failures of that duo. They are both under the proverbial microscope immediately. 

    And while Lawrence hasn't been able to fully participate, he's already impressing his teammates. 

    "I feel like the main thing I've been seeing is he's very explosive, so when the ball is out it's out," cornerback ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ told reporters. "... It's just the rotation of the ball. The time. The way he's putting it away from everybody. It's just insane to see that so early in a quarterback. You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he's proving that."

