X

    Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II Posts Video of His Cut Mullet on Instagram

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

    Gardner Minshew II is ringing in his third year in the NFL with a new look.

    Months after debuting a mullet hairstyle that he dubbed the "Mississippi Mudflap," the 25-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has opted for a cleaner cut.

    Minshew shared some shots of the mullet in April: 

    He will rock the new look behind rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence—who has his own set of lengthy locks—as the Jaguars look for their first playoff appearance since 2017.

