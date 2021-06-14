Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II Posts Video of His Cut Mullet on Instagram

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Gardner Minshew II is ringing in his third year in the NFL with a new look.

Months after debuting a mullet hairstyle that he dubbed the "Mississippi Mudflap," the 25-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has opted for a cleaner cut.

Minshew shared some shots of the mullet in April:

He will rock the new look behind rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence—who has his own set of lengthy locks—as the Jaguars look for their first playoff appearance since 2017.