Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II Posts Video of His Cut Mullet on Instagram

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II Posts Video of His Cut Mullet on InstagramJune 14, 2021
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Gardner Minshew II is ringing in his third year in the NFL with a new look.
Months after debuting a mullet hairstyle that he dubbed the "Mississippi Mudflap," the 25-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has opted for a cleaner cut.
Minshew shared some shots of the mullet in April:
He will rock the new look behind rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence—who has his own set of lengthy locks—as the Jaguars look for their first playoff appearance since 2017.
