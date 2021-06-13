X

    Jalen Ramsey Switches Jersey to No. 5 from No. 20; Rams Tweet Photo of Uniform

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 13, 2021

    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Jalen Ramsey will have a new look in 2021. 

    The Los Angeles Rams star cornerback is changing numbers, going from No. 20 to No. 5 for the upcoming season:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

