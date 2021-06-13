Jalen Ramsey Switches Jersey to No. 5 from No. 20; Rams Tweet Photo of Uniform

Jalen Ramsey Switches Jersey to No. 5 from No. 20; Rams Tweet Photo of UniformJune 13, 2021
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Jalen Ramsey will have a new look in 2021.
The Los Angeles Rams star cornerback is changing numbers, going from No. 20 to No. 5 for the upcoming season:
