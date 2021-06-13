X

    Travis Kelce: 'I Think the Browns and Chiefs Are Definitely Neck and Neck'

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 13, 2021

    Cleveland-area native Travis Kelce might not be the most unbiased source when it comes to scouting the Browns, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end believes the resurgent club has become one of the NFL's best teams. 

    During an appearance at Cleveland wideout Jarvis Landry's celebrity softball game in Ohio on Saturday, Kelce said he expects the Browns to vie for the Lombardi Trophy in 2021. 

    Kelce told reporters:

    "They're definitely a contender, without a doubt. It's definitely there. Baker [Mayfield] and the gang have upped the ante, made this team an unbelievable team and a team you have to prepare for and take serious. I think that moving forward, without a doubt, I can see a lot more playoff games between us, and I'll just take it one day at a time and hope for it. I think the Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck."

    The Browns enter the season looking to make the playoffs for consecutive years for the first time since a run of five straight postseason appearances from 1985 to 1989. They have yet to win a title in the Super Bowl era, last claiming an NFL championship in 1964. 

    Both Kansas City and Cleveland fans will find out how right Kelce is when the Browns visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 on Sept. 12.

    If the teams are really neck-and-neck, that matchup should help prove it. 

