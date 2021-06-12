X

    Video: Terrance McKinney Scores 7-second Knockout vs. Matt Frevola in UFC Debut

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 13, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Terrance McKinney's UFC debut couldn't have gone any better.

    The 26-year-old knocked out Matt Frevola in seven seconds during the UFC 263 early prelims at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

    McKinney now holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history, per Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting.

    After the match, McKinney jumped onto the Octagon cage to celebrate. He appeared to hurt his right knee after an awkward landing, but McKinney said post-match (h/t Bloody Elbow) that he thought he'd be OK.

    McKinney is earning a reputation as a quick knockout artist. His last four wins have occurred via knockout, and those matches only took a combined one minute and 52 seconds.

    McKinney scored wins after 17, 16 and now seven seconds, moving his record to 11-3 as a professional.

