Westminster Dog Show 2021 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Saturday Recap

The Westminster Dog Show moved significantly closer to naming 2021's Best In Show with a number of breeds and groups narrowing down the field on Saturday in Tarrytown, New York.

That included a few of the show's defending champions retaining their crowns, though there was no shortage of good dogs throughout the competition.

Bourbon The Whippet finished off a repeat victory to claim Best Hound as she looks to improve upon her Reserve Best In Show finish last year. Making the win even more impressive, Bourbon gave birth to her first litter of puppies just three months ago.

“She’s come a long way," Handler Cheslie Pickett Smithey told reporters. "As a really unruly puppy, and then a really great show career, and then a mom."

Here's a look at who else impressed the judges heading into Sunday.

Best In Group

Hound Group

1. GCHP CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon, Whippet

2. GCHG CH Evenstar-Wesridge's One Hail Of A Man, Bluetick Coonhound

3. GCHG CH CCH My She Dances Like Uma Thurman, Redbone Coonhound

4. GCHS CH Blythmoor Sheez-Beez Tell Me No Tales, Harrier

Toy Group

1. GCHG CH Pequest Wasabi, Pekingese

2. GCHP CH Empee's Cyber Monday, Pomeranian

3. GCHP CH Oeste's In The Name Of Love, Havanese

4. GCHB CH Integra Maja Beach Please!, Italian Greyhound

Non-Sporting Group

1. GCHP CH Chaselands Mathew Moss, French Bulldog

2. GCHP CH Majesty Legaxy Asia's Crown Jewel, Chinese Shar-Pei

3. GCHB CH Xeralane's Shut Up And Kiss Me, Lhasa Apsos

4. GCHB CH Delamer Suzi Sells Sushi On The Boardwalk, Schipperkes

Herding

1. GCH CH Bugaboo's Courage Of Conviction, Old English Sheepdog

2. GCH CH Cordmaker Punchinello, Pulik

3. GCHG CH Dynatsy's Epic Adventure At Sunpeak BCAT, Miniature American Shepherd

4. GCHS CH Woodside's Arabella, German Shepherd

Best In Breed

Notable Results

Afghan Hounds: GCHS CH Sunlit's King of Queens

Baenjis: CH Signet Amelia Bedelia

Basset Hounds: GCH CH Lomarol Hounds Akila

Beagles (under 13"): GCHB CH Brecia's Partytime Girl@Greatland

Dachshunds (longhaired): GCHB CH Pramada Koradox Impossible Dream Alii SI

Greyhounds: CH Sky Hi Hunt Song Of Fire And Ice

Whippets: GCHP CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: CH Ellemich The Huntsman

Pomeranians: GCHP CH Empee's Cyber Monday

Poodles (toy): CH Bradlene's Hawaiian Star

Pugs: GCHB CH Riversong's Playin At The Ritz

Shih Tzu: GCHS CH Olive's Grove Lord Fitzroy

Yorkshire Terriers: GCHG CH Karma Hekan Mini Cooper

Bulldogs: GCHG CH Jwilson's B-Loved Polar Express

French Bulldogs: GCHP CH Chaselands Mathew Moss

Australian Shepherds: GCHG CH Lk Michigan I'm Yours

Border Collies: GCHG CH Sporting Fields Aeirs Above PT FDC THDN CGC TKN ATT

Cardigan Welsh Corgis: GCHG CH Xiv Karat Come Hel Or High Water

German Shephard: GCHS CH Woodside's Arabella

Bourbon will have some stiff, but familiar, competition awaiting her on Sunday.

The Whippet's housemate, Mathew the French Bulldog, was named Best in Non-Sporting Group, setting up an intense showdown between the two. That also means owners Smithey's husband, Justin, will be handling Mathew, but he also helped breed Bourbon.

Asked how Mathew is feeling about his chances against Bourbon, Justin Smithey relayed his pup's positivity.

“He thinks he’s very special," Smithey said. "And we think he is, too."

Over in the agility competition, Westminster saw another repeat champion as Verb the Border Collie won for the second time in three years with an absolutely electric heat on the final run of the day.

Few pups can put together the agility, concentration, excitement and speed Verb displayed on Saturday as she took home a well-earned title.

A couple more dogs will join her as Westminster continues its march towards Best In Show on Sunday with group winners set to be named in Sporting Group, Working Group and Terrier Group before the finals begin.

The action kicks off at 9 a.m. ET with the obedience championship and remaining group judging results.