X

    Westminster Dog Show 2021 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Saturday Recap

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 13, 2021

    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    The Westminster Dog Show moved significantly closer to naming 2021's Best In Show with a number of breeds and groups narrowing down the field on Saturday in Tarrytown, New York. 

    That included a few of the show's defending champions retaining their crowns, though there was no shortage of good dogs throughout the competition. 

    Bourbon The Whippet finished off a repeat victory to claim Best Hound as she looks to improve upon her Reserve Best In Show finish last year. Making the win even more impressive, Bourbon gave birth to her first litter of puppies just three months ago.

    “She’s come a long way," Handler Cheslie Pickett Smithey told reporters. "As a really unruly puppy, and then a really great show career, and then a mom."

    Here's a look at who else impressed the judges heading into Sunday.

    Best In Group

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Hound Group

    1. GCHP CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon, Whippet

    2. GCHG CH Evenstar-Wesridge's One Hail Of A Man, Bluetick Coonhound

    3. GCHG CH CCH My She Dances Like Uma Thurman, Redbone Coonhound

    4. GCHS CH Blythmoor Sheez-Beez Tell Me No Tales, Harrier

    Toy Group

    1. GCHG CH Pequest Wasabi, Pekingese

    2. GCHP CH Empee's Cyber Monday, Pomeranian

    3. GCHP CH Oeste's In The Name Of Love, Havanese

    4. GCHB CH Integra Maja Beach Please!, Italian Greyhound

    Non-Sporting Group

    1. GCHP CH Chaselands Mathew Moss, French Bulldog

    2. GCHP CH Majesty Legaxy Asia's Crown Jewel, Chinese Shar-Pei

    3. GCHB CH Xeralane's Shut Up And Kiss Me, Lhasa Apsos

    4. GCHB CH Delamer Suzi Sells Sushi On The Boardwalk, Schipperkes

    Herding

    1. GCH CH Bugaboo's Courage Of Conviction, Old English Sheepdog

    2. GCH CH Cordmaker Punchinello, Pulik

    3. GCHG CH Dynatsy's Epic Adventure At Sunpeak BCAT, Miniature American Shepherd

    4. GCHS CH Woodside's Arabella, German Shepherd 

    Best In Breed

    Notable Results

    Afghan Hounds: GCHS CH Sunlit's King of Queens

    Baenjis: CH Signet Amelia Bedelia

    Basset Hounds: GCH CH Lomarol Hounds Akila

    Beagles (under 13"): GCHB CH Brecia's Partytime Girl@Greatland

    Dachshunds (longhaired): GCHB CH Pramada Koradox Impossible Dream Alii SI

    Greyhounds: CH Sky Hi Hunt Song Of Fire And Ice

    Whippets: GCHP CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

    Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: CH Ellemich The Huntsman

    Pomeranians: GCHP CH Empee's Cyber Monday

    Poodles (toy): CH Bradlene's Hawaiian Star

    Pugs: GCHB CH Riversong's Playin At The Ritz

    Shih Tzu: GCHS CH Olive's Grove Lord Fitzroy

    Yorkshire Terriers: GCHG CH Karma Hekan Mini Cooper

    Bulldogs: GCHG CH Jwilson's B-Loved Polar Express

    French Bulldogs: GCHP CH Chaselands Mathew Moss

    Australian Shepherds: GCHG CH Lk Michigan I'm Yours

    Border Collies: GCHG CH Sporting Fields Aeirs Above PT FDC THDN CGC TKN ATT

    Cardigan Welsh Corgis: GCHG CH Xiv Karat Come Hel Or High Water

    German Shephard: GCHS CH Woodside's Arabella

    Full results available via Westminster Kennel Club

    Bourbon will have some stiff, but familiar, competition awaiting her on Sunday.

    The Whippet's housemate, Mathew the French Bulldog, was named Best in Non-Sporting Group, setting up an intense showdown between the two. That also means owners Smithey's husband, Justin, will be handling Mathew, but he also helped breed Bourbon. 

    Asked how Mathew is feeling about his chances against Bourbon, Justin Smithey relayed his pup's positivity. 

    “He thinks he’s very special," Smithey said. "And we think he is, too."

    Over in the agility competition, Westminster saw another repeat champion as Verb the Border Collie won for the second time in three years with an absolutely electric heat on the final run of the day.

    Few pups can put together the agility, concentration, excitement and speed Verb displayed on Saturday as she took home a well-earned title. 

    A couple more dogs will join her as Westminster continues its march towards Best In Show on Sunday with group winners set to be named in Sporting Group, Working Group and Terrier Group before the finals begin. 

    The action kicks off at 9 a.m. ET with the obedience championship and remaining group judging results. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      What's Next for Nate Diaz?

      We take a look at some potential opponents for Diaz after his loss to Leon Edwards 📲

      What's Next for Nate Diaz?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      What's Next for Nate Diaz?

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons Made a Mistake Passing on Fields

      Why Atlanta should have gone full rebuild this offseason 📲

      Falcons Made a Mistake Passing on Fields
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Falcons Made a Mistake Passing on Fields

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Will Hack-a-Ben Hurt 76ers? 😬

      One former NBA HC thinks Simmons' free throws will cost Philly a playoff series. Our insider has the latest 📲

      Will Hack-a-Ben Hurt 76ers? 😬
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Will Hack-a-Ben Hurt 76ers? 😬

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      It's Barkley or Bust for the Giants

      Why @GDavenport says New York's playoff hopes completely hinge on a healthy Saquon Barkley 📲

      It's Barkley or Bust for the Giants
      Featured logo
      Featured

      It's Barkley or Bust for the Giants

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report