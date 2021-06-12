Yankees' Luis Severino Suffers Apparent Leg Injury During Rehab Start

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

New York Yankees star Luis Severino left his rehab start Saturday with an apparent leg injury.

Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Severino had to be helped off the mound after he appeared to take an awkward step on the mound.

Conor Foley of the Times-Tribune added that Severino was barely able to put any weight on his right leg.

Severino is still in the process of working his way back to the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Saturday marked Severino's second rehab start in the minors. The two-time All-Star allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings in his first outing for the Tampa Tarpons on June 6.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday that Severino was expected to throw three innings and around 40 pitches.

New York has been without Severino for most of the past three seasons. He did make three relief appearances in Sept. 2019 and made two starts in the postseason after missing most of the year with a shoulder injury.

After experiencing elbow discomfort during spring training last year, Severino had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020 and was ruled out for the entire season.

Severino was arguably New York's best starting pitcher prior to having injury issues. The 27-year-old posted a 3.18 ERA with 450 strikeouts in 384.2 innings in 2017-18 combined. He finished in the top 10 of American League Cy Young voting in both seasons.