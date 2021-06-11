Giants' Sam Beal Pleads Guilty to Gun-Related Charges Stemming from 2020 Arrest

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal pleaded guilty on June 4 to two gun-related charges stemming from a 2020 arrest.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Beal was arrested on June 2, 2020, during a traffic stop in Ohio and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle and marijuana possession.

Per Stapleton, court records show that Beal reached a plea agreement and entered into a pretrial diversion program, which will allow him to avoid a conviction if he meets certain conditions. As part of the program and plea, Beal was sentenced to two years of probation.

The Giants selected Beal in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft out of Western Michigan.

While the team had high hopes for Beal after surrendering its third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft in order to take him, injuries have prevented him from seeing much action during his young NFL career.

A shoulder injury cost Beal his entire rookie season in 2018, and he missed all but six games in 2019 due to a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old defensive back didn't play at all last season, as he chose to opt out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beal has a chance to make the Giants' roster and contribute in 2021, though it would likely be as a reserve given the moves New York has made at cornerback over the past year.

Last offseason, the Giants signed veteran corner James Bradberry to a three-year contract, and he instantly established himself as the team's No. 1 corner.

So far this offseason, the Giants have signed Adoree' Jackson in free agency and selected Aaron Robinson in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of UCF.

If Beal makes the roster in 2021, he will be part of a strong Giants defense that ranked 12th in total defense and ninth in scoring defense last season.