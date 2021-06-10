Rams' Sean McVay: 'Damn Right' I'm in a Better Mood Since Matthew Stafford Trade

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay really likes having Matthew Stafford on his roster.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McVay explained he's "been very happy" with what he's seen from Stafford so far this offseason.

"Everybody says, 'Man, you just seem like you're in a better mood this offseason,' and I said, 'Damn right I am,'" McVay said.

It's no secret that the Rams coach was unhappy with the performance of Jared Goff at quarterback.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported in March that tension between McVay and Goff reached a boiling point after a 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 last season:

“Sean lost touch with how much he was breaking Jared down, but there’s got to be the build back up,” a league source told Thiry. “[McVay] was either unaware or disinterested in protecting Jared’s confidence.”

The Rams acted quickly to make a change at quarterback during the offseason. They traded first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as a 2021 third-rounder and Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford in March.

Stafford is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with the Lions. He joined a Rams team that has offensive skill-position players like Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.