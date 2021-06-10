X

    Rams' Sean McVay: 'Damn Right' I'm in a Better Mood Since Matthew Stafford Trade

    Adam WellsJune 11, 2021
    Alerted 43m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay really likes having Matthew Stafford on his roster. 

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, McVay explained he's "been very happy" with what he's seen from Stafford so far this offseason. 

    "Everybody says, 'Man, you just seem like you're in a better mood this offseason,' and I said, 'Damn right I am,'" McVay said. 

    It's no secret that the Rams coach was unhappy with the performance of Jared Goff at quarterback. 

    ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported in March that tension between McVay and Goff reached a boiling point after a 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 last season: 

    “Sean lost touch with how much he was breaking Jared down, but there’s got to be the build back up,” a league source told Thiry. “[McVay] was either unaware or disinterested in protecting Jared’s confidence.”

    The Rams acted quickly to make a change at quarterback during the offseason. They traded first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as a 2021 third-rounder and Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford in March. 

    Stafford is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with the Lions. He joined a Rams team that has offensive skill-position players like Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      McVay Loving the Stafford Trade

      Rams HC says everyone's been noticing he's in a better mood after the trade: 'Damn right I am'

      McVay Loving the Stafford Trade
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      McVay Loving the Stafford Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      McVay in 'better mood' since Stafford's arrival

      McVay in 'better mood' since Stafford's arrival
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      McVay in 'better mood' since Stafford's arrival

      Lindsey Thiry
      via ESPN.com

      Russ Didn't Request a Trade

      Wilson says things 'got a little blown out of proportion' after season: 'Always wanted to play here for my whole career'

      Russ Didn't Request a Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ Didn't Request a Trade

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Zac Taylor highlights two similarities between Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase

      Zac Taylor highlights two similarities between Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Zac Taylor highlights two similarities between Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase

      Cameron DaSilva
      via Rams Wire