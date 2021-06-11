Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche, Will Face Canadiens in Stanley Cup Semifinals

Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche, Will Face Canadiens in Stanley Cup SemifinalsJune 11, 2021
The Vegas Golden Knights have earned a second-round playoff series victory over the Colorado Avalanche after defeating the visitors 6-3 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in the second period to give Vegas a 4-3 lead.
Pietrangelo also added an assist on a Keegan Kolesar goal to give Vegas a 3-2 lead earlier in the second. Andre Burakovsky got one back for the Avs before Pietrangelo's game-winner.
William Carrier added an insurance tally in the third before Max Pacioretty sealed the win with an empty-netter.
Vegas, which led 2-1 after the first period, won despite taking just 22 shots on goal. In the other crease, Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury came through with 30 saves.
The Golden Knights, who lost their first two playoff games against the Avs, won four straight matchups in response to seal the 4-2 win in the best-of-seven matchup.
Notable Performances
Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty: 1 G, 1 A, 3 SOG
Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo: 1 G, 1 A, 2 SOG
Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury: 30 SV
Avalanche D Devon Toews: 1 G, 5 SOG
Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen: 1 G, 2 SOG
Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: 2 A, 2 SOG
What's Next?
Vegas will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will face off in the other semifinals series.
The Golden Knights will have home-ice advantage for the remainder of the playoffs by virtue of having the most regular-season points remaining among semifinals participants.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3: Vegas eliminates Avs in Game 6, advances to third round