X

    Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche, Will Face Canadiens in Stanley Cup Semifinals

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 11, 2021

    David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Vegas Golden Knights have earned a second-round playoff series victory over the Colorado Avalanche after defeating the visitors 6-3 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

    Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in the second period to give Vegas a 4-3 lead.

    Pietrangelo also added an assist on a Keegan Kolesar goal to give Vegas a 3-2 lead earlier in the second. Andre Burakovsky got one back for the Avs before Pietrangelo's game-winner.

    William Carrier added an insurance tally in the third before Max Pacioretty sealed the win with an empty-netter.

    Vegas, which led 2-1 after the first period, won despite taking just 22 shots on goal. In the other crease, Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury came through with 30 saves.

    The Golden Knights, who lost their first two playoff games against the Avs, won four straight matchups in response to seal the 4-2 win in the best-of-seven matchup.

          

    Notable Performances

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty: 1 G, 1 A, 3 SOG

    Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo: 1 G, 1 A, 2 SOG

    Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury: 30 SV

    Avalanche D Devon Toews: 1 G, 5 SOG

    Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen: 1 G, 2 SOG

    Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: 2 A, 2 SOG

          

    What's Next?

    Vegas will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will face off in the other semifinals series.

    The Golden Knights will have home-ice advantage for the remainder of the playoffs by virtue of having the most regular-season points remaining among semifinals participants.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3: Vegas eliminates Avs in Game 6, advances to third round

      Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3: Vegas eliminates Avs in Game 6, advances to third round
      Vegas Golden Knights logo
      Vegas Golden Knights

      Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 3: Vegas eliminates Avs in Game 6, advances to third round

      Knights On Ice
      via Knights On Ice

      Golden Knights advance to semifinals again, eliminate Avalanche

      Golden Knights advance to semifinals again, eliminate Avalanche
      Vegas Golden Knights logo
      Vegas Golden Knights

      Golden Knights advance to semifinals again, eliminate Avalanche

      Adam Gretz
      via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

      Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche in Game 6

      Las Vegas will face Canadiens in the semis 🍿

      Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche in Game 6
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche in Game 6

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Knights Relish Chance to Eliminate Avs at Home in Game 6

      Knights Relish Chance to Eliminate Avs at Home in Game 6
      Vegas Golden Knights logo
      Vegas Golden Knights

      Knights Relish Chance to Eliminate Avs at Home in Game 6

      Justin Emerson
      via Las Vegas Sun