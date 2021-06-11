Golden Knights Eliminate Avalanche, Will Face Canadiens in Stanley Cup Semifinals

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights have earned a second-round playoff series victory over the Colorado Avalanche after defeating the visitors 6-3 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in the second period to give Vegas a 4-3 lead.

Pietrangelo also added an assist on a Keegan Kolesar goal to give Vegas a 3-2 lead earlier in the second. Andre Burakovsky got one back for the Avs before Pietrangelo's game-winner.

William Carrier added an insurance tally in the third before Max Pacioretty sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Vegas, which led 2-1 after the first period, won despite taking just 22 shots on goal. In the other crease, Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury came through with 30 saves.

The Golden Knights, who lost their first two playoff games against the Avs, won four straight matchups in response to seal the 4-2 win in the best-of-seven matchup.

Notable Performances

Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty: 1 G, 1 A, 3 SOG

Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo: 1 G, 1 A, 2 SOG

Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury: 30 SV

Avalanche D Devon Toews: 1 G, 5 SOG

Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen: 1 G, 2 SOG

Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: 2 A, 2 SOG

What's Next?

Vegas will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will face off in the other semifinals series.

The Golden Knights will have home-ice advantage for the remainder of the playoffs by virtue of having the most regular-season points remaining among semifinals participants.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

