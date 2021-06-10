Palmetto Championship 2021: Dustin Johnson Shoots 65, Trails by 1 Shot After Thursday

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Dustin Johnson is near the top of a crowded leaderboard after Round 1 of the Palmetto Championship, featuring 18 players within three strokes of the lead.

Wes Roach holds a solo lead through the first round after shooting 64 at Congaree Golf Club just outside Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Johnson, Doc Redman, Chesson Hadley and Erik van Rooyen are all on his tail, however, each sitting one back at six strokes under par.

Tommy Fleetwood and Harris English are among the other notable players within striking distance, while Brooks Koepka will try to bounce back from a slow start.

The final tune-up before the U.S. Open is wide open after Thursday's action.

Round 1 Leaderboard

1. Wes Roach (-7)

T2. Dustin Johnson (-6)

T2. Doc Redman (-6)

T2. Chesson Hadley (-6)

T2. Erik van Rooyen (-6)

6. Jhonattan Vegas (-5)

T7. Danny Lee (-4)

T7. Harris English (-4)

T7. Chez Reavie (-4)

T7. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-4)

Full leaderboard and stats available at PGATour.com.

All eyes were on Johnson as a South Carolina native and the No. 1 player in the world rankings. He didn't disappoint in the first round with a bogey-free 65 featuring six birdies.

Johnson averaged 348.4 yards with his drives, but it was his work with the irons and wedges that helped him out the most Thursday.

This type of performance should keep him among the contenders throughout the week.

It is still unlikely to be a runaway if the players around him continue to play at a high level. Redman matched Johnson at six strokes under par after going 14-of-14 on fairways in the round. It helped him get seven birdies and just one bogey.

Hadley also carded a 65, including a 31 with five birdies on the front nine:

Roach and van Rooyen also climbed up the leaderboard by finding birdies throughout the day.

Both are looking for their first PGA Tour wins but will have to keep it going for the next three rounds. Roach and van Rooyen were also the only players to reach seven-under during the round, although the latter bogeyed one hole later to end up a six-under.

Roach closed out at seven strokes under par.

Not everyone found success on the course, including Koepka. The four-time major champion had two bogeys and a double bogey on his way to finishing one stroke over par.

Koepka will look to bounce back Friday to stay ahead of what could be a low cut line after Round 2.