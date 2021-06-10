Julio Jones on Doubters After Trade to Titans: 'I Know What I Have in the Tank'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Julio Jones is confident in his abilities after his recent trade from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans.

"I know what I have in the tank. ... I'm young ... still fast, still strong," Jones told reporters Thursday, per Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. "...Stay tuned."

The 32-year-old provided a brief taste of his agility during practice with his new team Thursday:

Jones was in and out of the lineup last season due to a hamstring injury, eventually missing seven games. He believes the problem was trying to come back too soon, but he is now healthy.

Even with the missed time, Jones was productive when on the field. He finished with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns, ranking seventh in the NFL with 85.7 receiving yards per game.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has been even better in the past with a career average of 95.5 yards per game that ranks as the most in NFL history.

Tennessee is banking on this type of production to continue after trading a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round selections in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Titans already went 11-5 last season and added one of the top playmakers of the last decade to an offense that also features Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.

It gives Ryan Tannehill a lot of options heading into 2021.