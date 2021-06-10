MacKinnon, Matthews, McDavid Named Finalists for 2021 Hart Memorial Trophy

Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Three of the NHL's most dynamic offensive players were named finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Thursday.

The NHL announced that Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews are up for the honor.

The Hart Trophy is given annually to the NHL player who is deemed to be most valuable to his team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.