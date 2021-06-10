X

    MacKinnon, Matthews, McDavid Named Finalists for 2021 Hart Memorial Trophy

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

    Three of the NHL's most dynamic offensive players were named finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Thursday.

    The NHL announced that Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews are up for the honor.

    The Hart Trophy is given annually to the NHL player who is deemed to be most valuable to his team.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Losing Tavares Ignited Isles Resurgence

      Our writer says losing their superstar captain, may have been a blessing in disguise for NYI 📲

      Losing Tavares Ignited Isles Resurgence
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Losing Tavares Ignited Isles Resurgence

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      This Could Be Best Isles Team in 30 Years

      This Could Be Best Isles Team in 30 Years
      NHL logo
      NHL

      This Could Be Best Isles Team in 30 Years

      Iain MacIntyre
      via Sportsnet.ca

      NHL Draft Fits for Every Lottery Team 🤔

      The biggest long-term organizational need for each of the 15 lottery teams 📲

      NHL Draft Fits for Every Lottery Team 🤔
      NHL logo
      NHL

      NHL Draft Fits for Every Lottery Team 🤔

      Adam Herman
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest NHL Playoff Suspensions ❌

      The eight notable suspensions given during the postseason since 2000 📲

      Biggest NHL Playoff Suspensions ❌
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Biggest NHL Playoff Suspensions ❌

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report