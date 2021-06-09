P.K. Subban Joins ESPN as NHL Studio Analyst for Remainder of 2021 Playoffs

P.K. Subban Joins ESPN as NHL Studio Analyst for Remainder of 2021 PlayoffsJune 10, 2021
New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban will serve as a studio analyst on ESPN starting Wednesday and work through the remainder of the 2021 playoffs:
ESPN PR @ESPNPR
Tonight, 3x #NHL All-Star @PKSubban1 makes his debut as an ESPN @NHL analyst on @SportsCenter<br><br>∙ 11:30p ET | ESPN2<br>(Following NCAA Track & Field)<br><br>∙ 12:30a ET | ESPN<br>(Following Wednesday Night Baseball)<br><br>Subban will serve as an analyst throughout the 2021 #NHL post-season pic.twitter.com/GGiRgf12aH
Subban appeared in 44 games this season, but his Devils did not make the postseason after finishing with 45 points in 56 games. The 32-year-old has played 12 years in the NHL, earning three All-Star selections while winning the Norris Trophy in 2012-13 as the best defenseman in the NHL.
He will now provide commentary after Wednesday's Game 6 battle between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins. The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday before the start of the Stanley Cup semifinal.
ESPN has increased its presence in hockey after agreeing to a seven-year, $2.8 billion deal with the league. The broadcaster has already added Kevin Weekes, Ray Ferraro, Brian Boucher and Leah Hextall to various roles, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
Steve Levy and Sean McDonough are considered the top options to be the No. 1 play-by-play announcer for hockey games.
Subban won't be joining the team full-time just yet as he continues his active playing career, but he can be a valuable addition over the next few weeks thanks to his experience on the ice and personality off it.
