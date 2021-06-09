X

    Vikings' Kirk Cousins Regrets Not Watching Himself on Tape Earlier in His Career

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    NFL quarterbacks watch a lot of film. But Kirk Cousins apparently focused early in his career on watching film of his opponents rather than self-evaluating.

    The Minnesota Vikings veteran told reporters he went back and watched the entirety of his career for the first time this offseason:

