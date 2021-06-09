Vikings' Kirk Cousins Regrets Not Watching Himself on Tape Earlier in His Career

Vikings' Kirk Cousins Regrets Not Watching Himself on Tape Earlier in His CareerJune 9, 2021
NFL quarterbacks watch a lot of film. But Kirk Cousins apparently focused early in his career on watching film of his opponents rather than self-evaluating.
The Minnesota Vikings veteran told reporters he went back and watched the entirety of his career for the first time this offseason:
Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin
New for Kirk Cousins: Vikings QB said he went back and watched every single game he's played in this offseason (not just 16 from '20). Has a film set up at home where he can access his entire library to create cut-ups. "I'm kicking myself that I didn't do it sooner in my career"
