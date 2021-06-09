Vikings' Kirk Cousins Regrets Not Watching Himself on Tape Earlier in His Career

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NFL quarterbacks watch a lot of film. But Kirk Cousins apparently focused early in his career on watching film of his opponents rather than self-evaluating.

The Minnesota Vikings veteran told reporters he went back and watched the entirety of his career for the first time this offseason:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.