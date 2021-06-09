Video: LeBron James Takes on Goon Squad in Latest 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The latest trailer for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie was released to the public Wednesday.

In the trailer, more context is provided regarding why Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James must team up with the Looney Tunes to form the Tune Squad in opposition of the Goon Squad:

The trailer features a villainous character played by Don Cheadle kidnapping LeBron's son. The only way for James to get his son back is for him and the Looney Tunes to beat the team assembled by Cheadle's character.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, and there are seemingly a lot of similarities between the two movies.

In the original Space Jam, Jordan and the Looney Tunes must beat a team called the Monstars, which is comprised of tiny aliens who became dominant basketball players after stealing the abilities of NBA stars such as Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing.

Jordan led the Tune Squad to a victory with a miraculous dunk as time expired, which resulted in the Looney Tunes getting freed and the NBA players getting their powers back.

While it remains to be seen how Space Jam: A New Legacy will end, it is safe to assume it will have a similarly happy result.

Viewers will get to see how LeBron and the Looney Tunes overcome the odds when Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max on July 16.