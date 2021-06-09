X

    Lightning Eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5, Advance to Stanley Cup Semifinals

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are eight wins away from defending their Stanley Cup title.

    Last year's champs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night, eliminating them in five games in the Central second round. Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored for the Lightning, silencing a raucous Canes crowd.

    Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his excellent postseason in goal, saving all 29 shots he faced. He gave up just six goals in Tampa's four wins in the series.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

