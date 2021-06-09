Lightning Eliminate Hurricanes in Game 5, Advance to Stanley Cup Semifinals

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are eight wins away from defending their Stanley Cup title.

Last year's champs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night, eliminating them in five games in the Central second round. Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored for the Lightning, silencing a raucous Canes crowd.

Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his excellent postseason in goal, saving all 29 shots he faced. He gave up just six goals in Tampa's four wins in the series.

