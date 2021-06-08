X

    Julio Jones to Wear No. 2 with Titans After Turning Down No. 11 from A.J. Brown

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

    For the first time in his NFL career, wide receiver Julio Jones will wear No. 2.

    On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced the receiver they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons via trade will wear the number for his new team:

    Jones wore No. 11 in each of his 10 seasons with the Falcons, but wide receiver A.J. Brown already wears that number for the Titans. The younger pass-catcher revealed he tried to give up the number to Jones, but the veteran turned it down:

    The number two will also mean something for the Titans this season because that is the number of game-changing receivers opponents will have to deal with as long as Jones and Brown are sharing the field. Throw in the number of defenders in the box it takes to even contain running back Derrick Henry, and Tennessee should put up plenty of points during the 2021 campaign.

    Anything short of a third straight trip to the playoffs would be a surprising development.

