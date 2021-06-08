Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo Undergoes Successful Surgery on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday that guard Donte DiVincenzo had successful surgery for the torn ligament in his left ankle.

DiVincenzo suffered the injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs during his team's first-round victory over the Miami Heat. Milwaukee has missed him through the first two games of its second-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, which were both losses.

The Villanova product had a career season in 2020-21 as he permanently shifted to the starting lineup and averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals a night. He also shot a career-best 37.9 percent from three-point range, which was important given the amount of defensive attention Giannis Antetokounmpo draws on a nightly basis.

Milwaukee shot 6-of-30 (20 percent) from deep in its Game 1 loss to the Nets, and 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) from deep in its Game 2 loss, which came by 39 points.

Brooklyn has collapsed the lane against Antetokounmpo and forced the Bucks into outside shots, which has underscored the importance of DiVincenzo's absence. While Milwaukee was facing an uphill battle against the star-studded Nets regardless, having him out there could make a difference from beyond the arc.

That it was a successful surgery is welcome news for the Bucks, seeing how DiVincenzo is just 24 years old and figures to be an important part of the core around Antetokounmpo for seasons to come.

Look for the team to continue relying on Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton on the wing for the remainder of the playoffs with DiVincenzo sidelined.

Game 3 is Thursday.