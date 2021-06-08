Arthur Smith on Julio Jones Trade: 'I Don't Worry About Players I Never Coached'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Arthur Smith isn't sweating the Julio Jones trade.

The new Atlanta Falcons head coach told reporters Tuesday, "I don't worry about players I never coached" following Jones' trade to the Tennessee Titans.

He added:

"My concern is the guys we've got on this roster. I've dealt with a lot of different situations week to week in my experience in Tennessee. It doesn't matter. They're gonna roll the ball out there, we're gonna kick off, there's gonna be a game to play. Our objective is to go win. No different than what (we were) dealing with the COVID issue last year with Buffalo. We had four wideouts out that game. My job as a coach was to get us prepared to play and we'll do whatever we have to do to win that game. That's kind of how I look at it."

The Falcons traded the seven-time Pro Bowler to Tennessee on Sunday along with a 2023 sixth-round pick for a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

It was the end of an era. Jones is arguably the greatest player in the history of the franchise. He eclipsed 100 receptions three times, accumulated 1,000 or more receiving yards seven times and scored 60 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

He's a future Hall of Famer, and his absence will be felt.

The Falcons still have playmakers for quarterback Matt Ryan. Calvin Ridley has emerged as an excellent option out wide, and Russell Gage will be tasked with stepping in as the No. 2.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has the potential to be a superstar, while Hayden Hurst is a solid option as well.

Smith is focusing on them, rather than a player he never coached in Jones. It makes sense, even if the shadow of the trade lingers over the organization.