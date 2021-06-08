Tom Brady Practiced in Full at Buccaneers Minicamp amid Knee Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was a full participant Tuesday in minicamp after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

"He looked fine. I had to pull him out a couple [times]," coach Bruce Arians told reporters. "That first period, I said, 'OK, you can have four [reps].' And he kept begging to go back in. But the only thing I didn't want him in was the blitz period, where some guys might get around him too quick."

Arians said Brady was at "full speed" in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 workouts as the Bucs training staff gave the 43-year-old full clearance. Brady underwent knee surgery following Tampa's Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.