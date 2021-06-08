X

    Tom Brady Practiced in Full at Buccaneers Minicamp amid Knee Injury Rehab

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was a full participant Tuesday in minicamp after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

    "He looked fine. I had to pull him out a couple [times]," coach Bruce Arians told reporters. "That first period, I said, 'OK, you can have four [reps].' And he kept begging to go back in. But the only thing I didn't want him in was the blitz period, where some guys might get around him too quick."

    Arians said Brady was at "full speed" in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 workouts as the Bucs training staff gave the 43-year-old full clearance. Brady underwent knee surgery following Tampa's Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

