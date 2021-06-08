Jrue Holiday on Bucks' Game 2 Performance vs. Nets: 'The Loss Sucks'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series on Monday night, and guard Jrue Holiday wasn't pleased with the result.

"The loss sucks," Holiday told reporters following the 125-86 affair.

Holiday had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss, but no Bucks player reached the 20-point mark. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, but it was no match for a Nets squad that boasted a combined 54 points between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While the final score doesn't suggest it, the Bucks might have gotten off easy, considering James Harden and Jeff Green were both sidelined for the game.

Harden was dealing with right hamstring tightness, while Green hasn't played in more than a week due to a foot strain.

"Whether you get beat by a point or by 40, you have to be ready for Game 3," head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the loss. "You gotta have a short-term memory. You gotta get yourself ready, understand what we need to do to go home and win Game 3."

Game 3 is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.