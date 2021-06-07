Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers QB 'Not Expected' to Attend GB's Mandatory Minicamp

AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps

It doesn't look like there will be any Aaron Rodgers surprises when the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp opens Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the quarterback is "not expected to attend." That means the team could fine him $93,085 or waive the fine by declaring it as an excused absence.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided more context:

For now, it doesn't look like the situation is going to resolve itself anytime soon with Rodgers unsatisfied and the Packers apparently looking to keep him as the team's quarterback. The stakes will increase if he holds out into training camp, but Green Bay fans can at least take solace knowing one key offensive weapon will be in attendance for mandatory minicamp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to attend even though he did not show up for OTAs.

As for Rodgers, he appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter in May (h/t NFL.com) and told anchor Kenny Mayne his discontent with the Packers is not about their decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020 and is instead about other issues:

"With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan. He's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year."

From the team's perspective, Packers president Mark Murphy wrote on Green Bay's official website that the plan is to keep Rodgers even with a split fan base.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base," he said. "The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond."

Rodgers might be under center when the season starts, but he reportedly won't be at Tuesday's minicamp.