Patriots' Robert Kraft Gifted New Bentley Car from Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

When you're New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and you turn 80, your friends get you a new Bentley for your birthday.

According to TMZ Sports, a number of Kraft's friends, including Philadelphia 76ers co-governor Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Jay-Z, among others, went in together to buy Kraft the new whip.

"How the fudge did you get it?" Kraft asked Rubin, saying he had been unable to obtain the car himself.

"We have resources," Rubin replied, saying it had made the long journey to Kraft on a flatbed.

Not a bad way to celebrate your 80th.