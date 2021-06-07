Michael Gallup on Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Offense: 'I Don't See Anybody Stopping Us'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has high expectations for his team during the 2021 season.

"I think the sky's the limit for us," he said in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We're already running out the gate right now, it's just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don't see anybody stopping us."

Gallup is entering his fourth year with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. After a 1,107-yard campaign in 2019, he logged 843 yards and five touchdowns through 16 games in 2020.

The Cowboys were off to a strong start offensively in 2020, scoring more than 31 points in four of their first five games despite going 2-3 in that stretch.

But things took a turn when quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. The Cowboys finished 6-10.

But there were some bright spots, with Ezekiel Elliott posting 979 rushing yards and Amari Cooper (1,114 yards) and CeeDee Lamb (935 yards) leading the receiving group in from of Gallup.

All four players are back in 2021, and Prescott is "playing football like [he's] always played football" at OTAs, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Gallup corroborated that report in his television appearance on Monday.

"Dak looks like the same old Dak, ready to get out there, ready to be a leader," he said. "He just has that little thing to him. Every time you see him, you just want to make sure you're doing everything right for him."

The news that the Cowboys offense is ready to run full speed ahead into the 2021 season could be dangerous for the rest of the league.