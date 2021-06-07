Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht Reportedly Agree to New Buccaneers Contracts

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians have agreed to a "revised contract" that will include a pay increase, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Additionally, general manager Jason Licht has agreed to a "new deal that ensures he’ll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years."

