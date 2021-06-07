X

    Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht Reportedly Agree to New Buccaneers Contracts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians have agreed to a "revised contract" that will include a pay increase, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

    Additionally, general manager Jason Licht has agreed to a "new deal that ensures he’ll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

