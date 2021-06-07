Cameron Kinley's Request to Delay Commission to Pursue NFL Career Denied by US Navy

Cameron Kinley's Request to Delay Commission to Pursue NFL Career Denied by US NavyJune 7, 2021
Undrafted free agent cornerback Cameron Kinley has to put his NFL dreams on hold.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the U.S. Navy has denied Kinley's request "to delay his commission to play in the NFL." Per Schefter, "Kinley is being required to commission into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign."
Navy Denies CB NFL Opportunity
