X

    Cameron Kinley's Request to Delay Commission to Pursue NFL Career Denied by US Navy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Undrafted free agent cornerback Cameron Kinley has to put his NFL dreams on hold.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the U.S. Navy has denied Kinley's request "to delay his commission to play in the NFL." Per Schefter, "Kinley is being required to commission into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Navy Denies CB NFL Opportunity

      Undrafted free-agent Cameron Kinley's request to delay commission and play for the Bucs was denied by the US Navy

      Navy Denies CB NFL Opportunity
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Navy Denies CB NFL Opportunity

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

      Calm down with these expectations ⚠️

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV

      Former Falcons WR had 'no clue' he was on TV when he made comments that led to his trade request becoming public (SI)

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast 📊

      Which quarterbacks have the most elite talent to work with in 2021? ➡️

      Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast 📊
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast 📊

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report