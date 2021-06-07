Packers Rumors: Davante Adams Set to Attend Minicamp amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Davante Adams and the rest of the Green Bay Packers receiving corps are expected to take part in the team's mandatory minicamp this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly looking for a trade this offseason, is the only player who is in doubt for the minicamp.

Last month, Rodgers missed voluntary organized team activities, which featured 79 of 89 players on the roster, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Adams and Green Bay's other top receivers—Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown—were also absent.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he spoke to the players individually and determined it was not a coordinated effort.

The receivers' return is important as they get a chance to work with Jordan Love ahead of his second year in the league.

The 2020 first-round pick is the presumed quarterback of the future but didn't take a snap last year and had few opportunities with the preseason canceled because of COVID-19.

This practice time will be valuable with all of his top options available at minicamp as he tries to develop chemistry with his teammates.

The Packers have given no indication they will trade Rodgers. General manager Brian Gutekunst is "holding firm" on not making a move, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The veteran could still hold out, which would force Love onto the field whether or not Green Bay deals Rodgers.

Adams' return is also notable as he enters the final year of his contract.

The 28-year-old was one of the best receivers in the NFL last year with 115 catches for 1,374 yards and a league-high 18 receiving touchdowns. He will hope to get a new deal worthy of his talent, but it seems he will not hold out for an extension.