Pat Riley Will Put a 'New Shiny Key' Under Mat If LeBron James Seeks Return to Heat

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is keeping the door open for a possible LeBron James return if the superstar is interested.

Riley discussed a possible reunion with James on Le Batard and Friends (conversation starts at 14:08):

"I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know he’s coming," Riley said (h/t Brad Sullivan of Heat Nation). "I would do that, but I doubt very much if that key...that key's rusted now."

"If he ever wanted to come back," Riley added later, "then I'll put a new shiny key under that mat."

The executive did note he might get fined by the league for tampering based on the quote considering James is under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

LeBron spent four years with the Heat from 2010-14, reaching the NBA Finals in all four years while winning two titles alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He also won two MVP awards during this stretch.

The superstar went on to win titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers in his memorable career.

This past season wasn't as successful for the 36-year-old after he suffered an ankle injury that limited him to just 45 games. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the first time in James' career he suffered a first-round exit.

Miami also had a disappointing postseason loss after being swept out of the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.