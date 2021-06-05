Tyler Toffoli's 2nd-Period Goal Lifts Canadiens to 2-0 Series Lead over Jets

Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadians grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets in their second-round series with a 1-0 victory on Friday night at MTS Place.

It was the first time on the ice for both teams since Winnipeg's Mark Schiefele was suspended four-games for charging Canadiens center Jake Evans at the end of Game 1. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher and remains out indefinitely.

Already playing without Kaiden Guhle, Jon Merrill, Artturi Lehkonen and Tomas Tatar, the loss of Evans shortened the Habs' bench even further, but the club used a short-handed goal from Tyler Toffoli to grab a second victory on the road before heading back to Montreal for Game 3. Carey Price remained stellar with 30 saves on the night.

It's the fifth-straight victory for the Canadiens since falling to a 3-1 series deficit in their first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Notable Performers

Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens: 30 saves, 0 Goals Allowed, 8th Career Playoff Shutout

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tyler Toffoli, RW, Montreal Canadiens: 1 Goal, 1 Shot, 14:16 TOI

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets: 23 Saves, 1 Goal Allowed

Mathieu Perreault, LW, Winnipeg Jets: 3 SOG, 7 Hits, 14:40 TOI

What's Next

Game 3 shifts to the Bell Centre in Montreal at 6 p.m. ET on June 6 live on NBCSN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.