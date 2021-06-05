X

    Tyler Toffoli's 2nd-Period Goal Lifts Canadiens to 2-0 Series Lead over Jets

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 5, 2021

    Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Montreal Canadians grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets in their second-round series with a 1-0 victory on Friday night at MTS Place. 

    It was the first time on the ice for both teams since Winnipeg's Mark Schiefele was suspended four-games for charging Canadiens center Jake Evans at the end of Game 1. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher and remains out indefinitely. 

    Already playing without Kaiden Guhle, Jon Merrill, Artturi Lehkonen and Tomas Tatar, the loss of Evans shortened the Habs' bench even further, but the club used a short-handed goal from Tyler Toffoli to grab a second victory on the road before heading back to Montreal for Game 3. Carey Price remained stellar with 30 saves on the night. 

    It's the fifth-straight victory for the Canadiens since falling to a 3-1 series deficit in their first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

    Notable Performers

    Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens: 30 saves, 0 Goals Allowed, 8th Career Playoff Shutout

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tyler Toffoli, RW, Montreal Canadiens: 1 Goal, 1 Shot, 14:16 TOI

    Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets: 23 Saves, 1 Goal Allowed

    Mathieu Perreault, LW, Winnipeg Jets: 3 SOG, 7 Hits, 14:40 TOI

    What's Next

    Game 3 shifts to the Bell Centre in Montreal at 6 p.m. ET on June 6 live on NBCSN. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Carey Price shuts out Jets, Canadiens take Game 2

      Carey Price shuts out Jets, Canadiens take Game 2
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      Carey Price shuts out Jets, Canadiens take Game 2

      Marisa Ingemi
      via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

      Canadiens Take 2-0 Series Lead

      Tyler Toffoli's 2nd-period goal lifts Montreal over Winnipeg in game 2

      Canadiens Take 2-0 Series Lead
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Canadiens Take 2-0 Series Lead

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      [Highlight] Tyler Toffoli scores short-handed

      [Highlight] Tyler Toffoli scores short-handed
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      [Highlight] Tyler Toffoli scores short-handed

      Justin Blades
      via Eyes On The Prize

      Jets' Mark Scheifele says family members received hateful messages after hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans

      Jets' Mark Scheifele says family members received hateful messages after hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans
      Montreal Canadiens logo
      Montreal Canadiens

      Jets' Mark Scheifele says family members received hateful messages after hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo