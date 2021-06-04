X

    Jae Crowder Trolls LeBron James on Instagram After Suns Beat Lakers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Eliminating LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round wasn't enough for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

    He had to shade the King as well.

    Crowder busted out a salsa dance in the waning moments of Thursday's 113-100 victory, which was a not-so-subtle nod to James' dancing in a Mountain Dew commercial. He also posted a picture of that dance on Instagram with the caption "Ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun."

    James tweeted a similar message in May:

    Crowder and James, who were teammates during the 2017-18 season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, went back-and-forth some during their first-round series. Crowder often guarded him and didn't back down despite LeBron's status as an all-time great.

    There was one moment in Thursday's game when the Suns forward forced a jump ball as James attacked the basket and then flexed at the crowd in Staples Center.

    He's flexing on Instagram as well.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Full Schedule Released for Nuggets-Suns Conference Semifinals

      Full Schedule Released for Nuggets-Suns Conference Semifinals
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Full Schedule Released for Nuggets-Suns Conference Semifinals

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      Western Conference Is Wide WIDE Open

      Western Conference Is Wide WIDE Open
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Western Conference Is Wide WIDE Open

      Bright Side Of The Sun
      via Bright Side Of The Sun

      Suns Title Odds Movement 🏆

      📉 Odds before season: +6000 📈 Odds after Lakers win: +800 😴 Time to stop sleeping on Phoenix?

      Suns Title Odds Movement 🏆
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Suns Title Odds Movement 🏆

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Booker’s Suns Hammer LeBron’s Lakers, Advance to Semis

      Booker’s Suns Hammer LeBron’s Lakers, Advance to Semis
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Booker’s Suns Hammer LeBron’s Lakers, Advance to Semis

      Jared Ebanks
      via SLAM