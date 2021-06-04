Jae Crowder Trolls LeBron James on Instagram After Suns Beat Lakers

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Eliminating LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round wasn't enough for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

He had to shade the King as well.

Crowder busted out a salsa dance in the waning moments of Thursday's 113-100 victory, which was a not-so-subtle nod to James' dancing in a Mountain Dew commercial. He also posted a picture of that dance on Instagram with the caption "Ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun."

James tweeted a similar message in May:

Crowder and James, who were teammates during the 2017-18 season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, went back-and-forth some during their first-round series. Crowder often guarded him and didn't back down despite LeBron's status as an all-time great.

There was one moment in Thursday's game when the Suns forward forced a jump ball as James attacked the basket and then flexed at the crowd in Staples Center.

He's flexing on Instagram as well.