    Tyrod Taylor: Opportunity to Start for Texans 'Something That I Look Forward To'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

    "Of course, yes, Deshaun played at a very high level," Taylor said Thursday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "He's played at a very high level throughout his career. I've been a fan of his and I know him personally. But the opportunity to be able to start here is something that I look forward to."

    Watson has earned three Pro Bowl selections in four years in the NFL, leading the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020.

    The quarterback requested a trade in January and seemingly does not plan to return to the team. He is also facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, which could lead to a suspension based on the NFL's personal conduct policy.

    Taylor signed with the team in March because of the potential opening under center.

    "[I] knew that it was an opportunity for me to be able to showcase what I can do," he said.

    The Texans also used their first pick of the 2021 NFL draft on quarterback Davis Mills while Jeff Driskel was signed in May.

    Taylor is the most proven of the remaining group having started 47 games in his career. The one-time Pro Bowler is best known for his time with the Buffalo Bills, totaling 51 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns across three seasons. He also started games for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

    The 31-year-old began last season as the starter for Los Angeles but was ruled out of his team's Week 2 game after a team doctor punctured his lungs administering an injection. He eventually lost his job to rookie Justin Herbert.

    Taylor can now get a new opportunity with Houston, a team with low expectations after finishing 4-12 last season.

