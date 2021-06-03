Cam Newton Has 'Different Grasp' of Patriots Offense in 2nd Season, Says McDaniels

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expects Cam Newton to have a better second season with the team after being put in a difficult situation in 2020:

The veteran quarterback didn't sign with the Patriots until July last year in an offseason that had limited in-person contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He still earned the starting job Week 1 and played 15 games in 2020.

"He worked his butt off last year to do it, and then he came back certainly this year at a much different position," McDaniels said. "He has a different grasp of the offense, a different understanding of the terminology."

Newton struggled in his first season in New England, totaling eight passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions and an average of 177.1 passing yards per game. The 32-year-old fared better as a runner, finishing with 592 rushing yards and 12 scores.

The inconsistent play still resulted in a 7-9 record for the Patriots, the franchise's first losing season since 2000. It certainly didn't help fans forget about Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first year after leaving in free agency.

The Patriots gave Newton another shot on a one-year deal this offseason as McDaniels recognized the challenge for the player joining the team late last time around. The quarterback was also away from the team for multiple weeks because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A full offseason and more time around his teammates could help the former MVP find more success in 2021.

New England selected Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but it appears Newton still has control of the offense heading into training camp.