Frank Gore 'Would Love' to Return to 49ers, Training for Next Season

Veteran running back Frank Gore is training to return to the NFL for a 17th season and would consider a return to the San Francisco 49ers if he got the opportunity.

"I would love that, but we'll see," Gore said of a return to the 49ers on KNBR's Murph and Mac (h/t Josh Schrock of NBC Sports). "I know that they drafted two running backs and I know how this league works. I know they want to give the young guys the first opportunity to see what they’ve got. If they call me, I'll be ready."

Gore played his first 10 seasons in the NFL in San Francisco before spending time with the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and eventually the Jets last season.

The 49ers could have an opening at running back after Jeff Wilson tore his meniscus, but the team already has Raheem Mostert and drafted both Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell at the position.

The team could still use a player of Gore's experience, while the 38-year-old is confident he can make a difference on the field.

"I know that I can still play the game, I know I can help a team," he said. "But it's also got to be the right situation that I feel that I can be on a team that could go to the playoffs and get a chance to probably go to the Super Bowl."

Gore led the Jets with 653 rushing yards last season, adding two touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts). Though his 3.5 yards per carry was the worst of his career, he was the only player on the roster with more than 300 rushing yards.

The five-time Pro Bowler already has an incredible resume with 16,000 career rushing yards, third most in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Team success has mostly eluded him, however, making the playoffs just four times in nearly two decades.

Gore helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl after the 2012 season but he is still yet to win a title. The Miami product could seek a new home that will finally get him a ring before he retires.